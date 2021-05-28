Rich B. Caliente and Rick Ross-Painted Porsche 911 Is Actually an NFT
It seems there is no limit to what can be an NFT, as the abstract artist and world-renown luxury car designer Rich B. Caliente has brought the world’s first art car minted NFT to market in the form of a Porsche 911 Carrera. It has been hand-painted by Caliente and Rick Ross, which has resulted in the 911 sporting a blue, purple, red, green, yellow and orange colorway that’s covered in vivid paint splatters and strokes.hypebeast.com