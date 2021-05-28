Rich B. Caliente and Rick Ross-Painted Porsche 911 Is Actually an NFT

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Rick Ross tell us how he saves a lot of money by cutting his own grass and flying commercial. Rick Ross is well-known for his luxury lifestyle raps and his big-money boasts, but as it turns out, he has a very responsible outlook toward spending and saving his money, sharing some of his cost-cutting, money-making hacks with Forbes magazine in a new interview. For one thing, all of his investments are in stable markets like real estate, thanks to some advice from his hard-working mom.