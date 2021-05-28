Noah Fant: Goal is to be best in league, have to be consistent

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets and WR Jamison Crowder have agreed to a renegotiated contract that will keep him with the team through this season. (Crowder would then hit free agency in spring 2022.) This would seem to be bad news for the 2021 outlook of 2nd-round pick Elijah Moore, who stands near-identical in size. But HC Robert Saleh says Moore can play any of the WR positions. So the biggest losers here might be Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole. Corey Davis clearly signed for starter money in free agency, and the Jets would have little reason to retain Crowder if they didn't view him as the top option in the slot. The upgraded WR corps lowers the target ceiling, though, for a wideout who has depended on volume to drive his fantasy value. The Jets offense will be interesting to track throughout the summer, given the bevy of changes to personnel and staff.