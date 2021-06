Stacey Solomon recently confirmed that she is expecting her second child with fiancé. Joe Swash, and now she has revealed her due date with fans on Instagram. The Loose Women panelist told followers that she was due towards the end of year, saying: "So many of you asking this and how my 'bump' is growing... I'm due at the end of the year. I don't have much fo a bump yet but my muffin tops are growing at a rapid speed.