The TikTok famous Dr Jart+ colour correcting cream has 20% off at Boots – we’ve tried it and it’s amazing

By Louise Whitbread
The Independent
 19 days ago

One of the biggest beauty products that earned itself a cult status in 2021 was the Dr Jart+ cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment.

Created by the South Korean skincare brand, it’s a little pot of green cream that claims to even out redness and skin tone.

TikTok was the driving force behind its popularity boom, with reviews racking up millions of views and beauty influencers and everyday users alike on the app praising its ability to deliver a flawless-looking complexion.

We’ve also put it to to the test and were left impressed with the results, so if you’ve been keen to try it yourself, now is the perfect time to pick one up, as the product currently has 20 per cent off in the Boots bank holiday sale.

We’ve got the full lowdown on how it works and why it deserves a spot on your bathroom shelf.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections.

Dr Jart+ cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment, 15ml: Was £13, now £10.40, Boots.com

Don’t be put off by the bright green colour, it counteracts red, which is why this is such a great product for concealing redness and blurring imperfections.

Not to be confused with a moisuriser with a slight tint, this is actually a make-up product so should be applied after your skincare routine. The formula contains a lengthy list of ingredients with a host of benefits, including houttuynia cordata, yarrow plant extracts and panthenol to soothe skin and hydrate, and raspberry leaf extract to cover up inflammation.

In our in-depth review of the colour-correcting treatment , our tester said, “It’s quite a thick texture, so you only need a small amount to cover a large surface area. We dabbed a few small dots over our whole face, after moisturising, and blended in with a densely packed foundation brush. After a few seconds, the green cream became whiter, before transforming into a subtle beige tint that perfectly matched our fair skin tone.”

They also noted that it managed to even out areas of discoloration, leaving skin looking glowy with increased clarity, all without feeling overly rich on the skin. “It won’t fully conceal large spots or fading acne scars, but it does give your skin a luminous boost that neutralises redness, particularly on the cheeks and around the nose,” they said.

It’s sold out before, so if you want to add the Dr Jart+ cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment to your own routine, be quick to snap it up while it's on offer at Boots.

For more bargain beauty buys, read our guide to the best skincare products under £10, from face serums to body lotions

