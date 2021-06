Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been strained for some time. That’s been evident since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal family roles, relocated to California, and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah, where Harry described his relationship with William as one of “space at the moment.” But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still dedicated an Instagram grid post and tweet congratulating Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.