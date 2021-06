A big day for Ryan at Royal Ascot with six rides booked including Prince Of Wales's Stakes favourite Love on her first appearance since winning the Yorkshire Oaks... I wasn't on board when she won on her debut at Dundalk but she seemed to beat a well-fancied newcomer of Donnacha's there - the runner-up, Orinoco River, actually runs here, too - with the third well beaten, so that was obviously a very pleasing first effort. Her pedigree tells you she will get a fair bit further than this but she clearly didn't lack pace to win over 5f at Dundalk and she showed a very willing attitude there. Being a War Front, you'd expect her to like this ground, too.