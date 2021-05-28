Cancel
Baseball

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/28/21: Rumbling Ponies

By Lukas Vlahos
Amazin' Avenue
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article*All results from games played on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (5-16) ROCHESTER 9, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX) The pitching in this one was what one could politely call “horrific”, and the Syracuse offense couldn’t overcome. Each of Akeem Bostick and Trey Cobb gave up four earned runs, with an extra unearned off Bostick. Syracuse put together a late rally with four runs in the seventh, started with an RBI triple by Quinn Brodey, but couldn’t manage anything else and ultimately fell one runs short.

