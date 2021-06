JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering some facts about turtles in Missouri and asking that they don’t be collected as pets. According to a news release, Missouri has 18 kinds of turtles and all but three are protected. The release also notes that as fishing season ramps up, anglers should be aware that turtles are no threat to game fish. They are beneficial scavengers eating water plants, dead animals and more.