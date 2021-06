Its MLB draft season and with it comes a sea of mock drafts. There are a few things to note with them before you start shouting about who the Braves may or may not pick. One is that outside of the first six picks or so, it is particularly hard to project picks in baseball because present day MLB roster need has little to no bearing on the choices being made. These guys are not going to being playing in the majors next year like it is in football or basketball, so it is far more likely that a team will take the best player available, let them develop in the minors, and worry about the roster choices they will have to make down the road.