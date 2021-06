FOXBORO (CBS) — The quarterback competition in New England is going to be the hottest topic during Patriots training camp next month. In one corner, there is veteran QB Cam Newton, who is looking to shake off a tough first season with the Patriots in 2020. In the other, there is rookie Mac Jones, the first quarterback ever drafted in the first round by Bill Belichick. And for good measure, there is veteran Brian Hoyer and fourth-year QB Jarrett Stidham also competing for their spot on the depth chart. It’s a packed group, but one that will certainly breed competition throughout...