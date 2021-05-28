New York Jets Flight Connections 5/28/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. OTA’s started on Monday, but it just opened to the media yesterday. From all accounts, rookie QB Zach Wilson has started OTA’s strong, which is at least a good sign - although we probably wouldn’t hear different unless he looked atrociously bad. Also in OTA’s is LB C.J. Mosley, who is looking to come back with a vengeance after a nearly two year extended layoff from playing professional football. When speaking to the media yesterday, coaches seemed to reiterate the fact that the players were excited to be there (who isn’t?), and that the team is working hard. Hopefully it all ends up turning into wins once the season starts. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.