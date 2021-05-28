Cancel
New York Jets Flight Connections 5/28/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. OTA’s started on Monday, but it just opened to the media yesterday. From all accounts, rookie QB Zach Wilson has started OTA’s strong, which is at least a good sign - although we probably wouldn’t hear different unless he looked atrociously bad. Also in OTA’s is LB C.J. Mosley, who is looking to come back with a vengeance after a nearly two year extended layoff from playing professional football. When speaking to the media yesterday, coaches seemed to reiterate the fact that the players were excited to be there (who isn’t?), and that the team is working hard. Hopefully it all ends up turning into wins once the season starts. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

www.ganggreennation.com
New York Jets Trade Market Options for a Backup Quarterback

Well, the New York Jets number one goal this off-season was to figure out the starting quarterback situation. The end result – trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, opening the door for the team to take BYU’s Zach Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With Wilson under center, the Jets (once again) hope to have found their long-term starter. What the Jets do not have though is their backup quarterback.
NFLYardbarker

There’s a brand-new vibe around the New York Jets

You know what they say: “Don’t put too much stock into what happens at practice.”. “Let’s see if he can do that against a real defense.”. “Every fanbase is optimistic about what happens in the offseason.”. Those disclaimers certainly need to be kept in mind by fans of any NFL...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets OTA recap: Ranking the top performers

New York Jets OTAs have concluded, and although minicamp is around the corner, a recap of the team’s top OTA performers is in order. Practice. We’re sitting here, talking about practice? Not a game. Practice?. Those were the paraphrased words of Allen Iverson all those years ago when an innocent...
NFLYardbarker

Are the New York Jets playing a risky game at quarterback?

There is no doubt that the New York Jets will roll into the 2021 season with Zach Wilson as their primary starter, but behind him, they have a dearth of inexperience and talent. Ultimately, the Jets had Joe Flacco behind Sam Darnold last year to help supplement injuries, and while...
NFLYardbarker

Do the New York Jets have an underrated wide receiver core?

The New York Jets are headed into the 2021 season with an overturned roster, specifically at quarterback and wide receiver. Of course, expectations for second overall pick Zach Wilson are sky-high, as they should be based on his incredible attributes and capabilities on the run as a passer. Coming out of BYU, Wilson has the ability to throw on the move, deliver accurate passes downfield, and operate an offense adequately.
NFLYardbarker

Returning New York Jets receivers in an interesting spot

The makeover on the New York Jets’ receiving depth chart has left some of their incumbents in a slightly compromising position. The New York Jets’ offseason renovations to their wide receiver depth chart were so transformative and aesthetically pleasing, the powers that be at HGTV probably took notice. This time...
Baseballchatsports.com

New York Jets: Zach Wilson reflects on his first professional spring

The most anticipated and talked-about throws of post-social distancing life in the metropolitan were silenced on Wednesday. In Queens, Jacob deGrom’s outing for the New York Mets ended after three innings due to right shoulder soreness against the Chicago Cubs. An hour away in Florham Park, Zach Wilson tossed his last professionally sanctioned passes of the spring.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Zach Wilson surrounded by weapons with Crowder staying

The New York Jets retained Jamison Crowder for 2021 amid trade speculation, which gives rookie Zach Wilson a full host of weapons. Regardless of your thoughts on Sam Darnold as a quarterback prospect, no argument can be made to the contrary of the fact that the New York Jets didn’t put the USC product in the best position to succeed and develop. And with the latest news regarding wide receiver Jamison Crowder, it’s even clearer that general manager Joe Douglas doesn’t want to repeat that with Zach Wilson.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is ‘unflappable’

Zach Wilson still has some way to go before proving he can solve the New York Jets’ quarterback problem, but he’s taking all the right steps. This week, the New York Jets wrapped up their mandatory minicamp with all eyes on the man wearing No. 2, Zach Wilson. Though shaky at times, Wilson had many spurts of terrific play, showcasing exactly why the Jets took him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets Top 10 Tuesday: Veteran breakout candidates for 2021

As the New York Jets bide time before training camp, ESM looks at some veteran faces that could be poised for a breakout. As we’ve officially reached a rare dead period on the NFL calendar, ESM presents Top 10 Tuesday, a weekly list series that will center on the past, present, and future of the Jets in a sortable format.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets 2021 offseason recap: Quarterbacks

ESM looks back on a fateful offseason for the New York Jets, starting with the big changes at quarterback. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Six things the New York Jets saw in Zach Wilson during the evaluation process

The New York Jets are all-in on Zach Wilson. That was made clear well before the Jets selected the former BYU and Corner Canyon star quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft in late April. The reasoning was made even more clear during the recently released four-part docuseries chronicling the New York team’s 2021 offseason, titled “Flight 2021: An Offseason With the New York Jets.”
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Zach Wilson’s path to the New York Jets spotlighted in docuseries

Come this fall, Zach Wilson will get his first full taste of facing a blitzing NFL defense. Before that, though, he had to endure the scrutiny of NFL front office personnel for months prior to the league’s 2021 draft, culminating in the former BYU quarterback being the No. 2 overall selection by the New York Jets.
NFLkslsports.com

Former NFL Quarterback Ranks Taysom Hill, Zach Wilson Among Top 40 QBs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ranked former BYU gunslingers Taysom Hill and Zach Wilson among the league’s top throwers. Simms released his top 40 NFL quarterbacks list on June 24. The former NFLer listed Hill and Wilson in the top...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks teams will regret

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded a little over a month and there were a lot of great picks. With every draft pick, a sense of hope comes with every pick that they can change your franchise. However, not every pick always turns into what you may have hoped for. Some teams will look back and love their picks and some will look back and regret their picks.
NFLNBC Washington

Louis Riddick Says Washington Is the ‘Clear Cut' Favorite to Win NFC East

Louis Riddick: WFT the 'clear cut' favorite to win NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In Ron Rivera's first year as the head coach of the Washington Football Team in 2020, the 59-year-old led the franchise to an improbable NFC East title, the franchise's first division championship in five years.
NFLYardbarker

QB Taylor Heinicke looking impressive in Washington camp?

It’s been widely presumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will end up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team in 2021. However, the player who started Washington’s playoff game last year might have something to say about that. Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington said recently that his “biggest impression”...
NHLYardbarker

Three lessons the New York Jets can learn from their Islander friends

The New York Jets have been staples of the Islanders’ postseason tour on Long Island. Perhaps they can learn a thing or two along the way. In following the New York Islanders’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, the New York Jets have traded in green and white for blue and orange. They’ve engaged in (Bud) light debauchery and have gone viral in the process as the Islanders are halfway through their quest for a fifth Stanley Cup hoist.