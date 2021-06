At Verus, we embraced diversity long before it became an HR program or a PR move in response to public demands for increased social awareness. We did not set out with a mission statement to hire people that would allow us to create a diverse workforce. Rather, in being singularly focused on hiring the best talent, we have assembled a team of employees that create a good cultural fit because they share skill sets and the motivation to learn and truly contribute to the organi-zation. As it just so happens, they reflect the best of our diverse society.