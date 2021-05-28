Bitcoin’s Margin Effect: What’s Really Driving Volatility in BTC Markets?
After several days of heading toward market stabilization, cryptocurrency prices are back in the red. The negative movement appears to have affected altcoins the most. At press time, all of the altcoins in CoinMarketCap’s list of largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were down roughly percent. ETH was down nearly 11 percent, while Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) were both down by roughly 12 percent. Dogecoin (DOGE) was down roughly 9 percent; XRP was down 13 percent, and PolkatDot (DOT) and Internet Computer (ICP) were both down around 9.5 percent.www.financemagnates.com