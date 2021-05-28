Cancel
Hibbett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 28 days ago

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $84.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $5. The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $506.9 million in...

www.miamiherald.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Weighs in on Wix.com Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wix.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million. Shares of WHD stock opened at $38.49 on...
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Several equities...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.53.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Marketscom-unik.info

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofTITN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 7,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.46-3.50 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.21 million-222.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.64 million. BlueCity stock opened at $6.38...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.52 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million. Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased...
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.