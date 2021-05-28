Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

North state fishing report for week of May 28

By Western Outdoor News
Chico Enterprise-Record
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OROVILLE: King salmon of massive proportions for inland water continues to be taken on pounds on Brad’s Cut Plugs in Christine or gold Diver Down loaded with tuna and an anchovy fillet behind a big 8-inch 360 Tornado green/chrome flasher or TopCoat Flasher at depths from 50 to 70 feet. The salmon have been chasing the recent smolt plants near the dam. There is great concern about the limited numbers of large fish and few, if any, smaller salmon due to the failure of the last two plants occurring in the spring. The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association have canceled their annual June Salmon Derby as a result. Bass fishing is wide open for numbers of post-spawn fish with plastics, jigs, or tubes. The water level dropped from 40 to 39 percent. Bidwell Canyon, the Spillway, and Lime Saddle ramps are currently open with Loafer Creek remaining closed. Updated information available at 530-538-2200.

www.chicoer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#American River#Feather River#The Nor Cal Guides#Sportsmen S Association#Salmon Derby#Verona#Harrington Way Point#Chili Bar#El Choppo#Whopper Ploppers#Vixens#Spooks#Trinity River#Trinity#Western Outdoor News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
finsandfeathersonline.com

Upper Madison Fishing Report 6/11/2021

The upper has been dropping slowly and is now much less dirty than it was a week ago. Fishing should be pretty good this week with warm weather and dropping water flows. Caddis and sallies have been hatching a bit and salmonflies should be around towards the end of next week. Nymphing with a Black Pat's Rubberlegs, large worms, Streamers, Lightning Bugs, and Sculpins has been the most effective. Streamer fishing is still hit or miss but a ton of fun when it is on. Goldies, Sparkle Yummies, or Sex Dungeons are our go to streamers.
finsandfeathersonline.com

Gallatin River Fishing Report 6/11/2021

The Gallatin is starting to drop but is still looking quite green. The best option for the Gallatin will be above the Taylor Fork. Fish deep and large flies if you try your luck. Rubberlegs, worms, caddis pupa, and large mayfly nymphs will be the best option at this point. If you fish the Gallatin be careful as the river is still high and moving quickly which is dangerous. A dark streamer tight to the bank might trick a fish or two.
Hobbiesoutdoorsfirst.com

Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Some good walleye fishing this week. As many summer weeks, it was helpful to be versatile. On the big lake, sometimes you have to play the wind, meaning, you have to be flexible where you fish. The fish were there and some great catches this week....
sbynews.com

Maryland Fishing Report

Northern snakeheads are now spawning or protecting their fry — using obnoxious lures that seem to threaten their progeny would be a tactic to get them to strike. Fishing for white perch is about as good as it gets this week; the perch are spread out in the lower sections of the tidal rivers and creeks.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of June 10, 2021 for southwest Iowa:. Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Bluegill — Good: Find the pea gravel spawning beds in the lake to catch 7.5-inch bluegill. Black Crappie — Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished in the upper end of the lake. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Columbian

Fishing report: Ocean salmon fishing opens June 19

Sport anglers will have the opportunity to reel in salmon off the Washington coast starting Saturday (June 19) in all four coastal marine areas, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday. Fish managers expect higher numbers of coho salmon will make their way through the ocean this year...
HobbiesWave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

The big, and I mean big, news over this past week has been the shark fishing, threshers in the 400 lbs. plus range being caught in good numbers. This has been a pattern over the past few seasons. Makos in the mix too, so if you’re a Frank Mundus buff now’s your time. Capt. Pat on his boat Forever Two Worlds doing a stellar job with some enormous sharks over the week. Regarding sharks, he’s a highliner worth a look.
Posted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

From Lake Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports that a bit of rain can be a good thing at this time of year, extending the morning bite on topwaters and spinnerbaits as well as cooling the water to keep the bass happy later in the day. He said his anglers continue to score on his favorite lures, including SPRO Frogs and Picasso Chatter Baits early in the day, with Missile Baits D-Bombs and 48 Stick soft plastics better after the sun gets high. He said the SPRO DD 70 Crankbait has also put fish in the boat during the brighter hours this past week; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.
HobbiesColumbian

Fishing Report: WDFW director to adopt state salmon fishing regulations

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind is scheduled to adopt 2021-2022 state salmon season fishing regulations at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1. The event will be conducted virtually, and the public is welcome to listen in. This follows a June 22 public hearing and marks the final...
HobbiesToledo Blade

Blade Fishing Report: Fish adapt to mayfly food source

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Modified approach: When billions of mayflies hatch from lake bottoms across the Great Lakes region, they change the environment that anglers are working in by altering the food pyramid. Walleye that had been feeding almost exclusively on forage fish for the past several months are now opportunistic feeders that take advantage of this plentiful and easy-to-utilize food source. A report from the National Science Foundation detailed how the mayfly hatch on Lake Erie alone adds about 12 trillion calories to the food web, nurturing waterfowl, birds, and those opportunistic walleye. The Michigan DNR advises anglers to consider that walleye in many of the state's lakes are less bottom-oriented during this time of plenty and will move up in the water column to feed. They recommend that fishermen focus more on the region five to 15 feet off the bottom and work baits in that zone, instead of on the bottom.
KYUK

No Lower Kuskokwim Fishing Opening Expected This Week

There will be no gillnet fishing opening this week coming from Kuskokwim tribal and federal fishery managers for the lower river. The Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission issued the statement on Facebook. Managers want to wait for more information on chum and king salmon numbers before opening more harvest. The...
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Citrus County fishing reports

WITHLACOOCHEE/RAINBOW RIVERS/LAKE ROUSSEAU — Captain Bob Jewett out of Angler’s Resort in Dunnellon reports bass are being caught on Lake Rousseau, some weighing 8-9 pounds and biting on wild or domestic shiners. On the Rainbow, 2-pound bluegill are hitting up past the KP Hole. Where the two rivers come together, bass and catfish are biting deep on shiners, and up the Withlacoochee fly fishermen are bringing in bluegill.
Washington StatePosted by
stevenbhow

Fly Fishing in the Spring, Washington State

I think the only reason I like fly fishing in the Fall in Washington State slightly better than the Spring is simply because many of the creeks, streams, rivers, lakes, and salt water spots are a lot less crowded. Other than that though, the Spring time is a great time to get out on the water and do some fly fishing in Washington State.
Daily Record

Mid-week is the time to fish and camp at Piedmont

FREEPORT Are you looking for a little vacation, somewhere not too far away, but off the grid, out of the way, and with the possibility of catching some fish? Well then, consider Piedmont Lake Marina and Campground, one of the many Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District properties in Ohio. Piedmont Lake...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

North Country Angling: A fish for every cast

Anglers, by nature, are an easy going lot. Spending time standing in a stream or floating in a pond is reward unto itself. Most times catching a fish is a bonus. It is absorbing the sights and the sounds that just take away the stress and the anxiety of everyday life.
Colorado Stateadventure-journal.com

What Drought Means for Fishing in the Colorado River Basin and the West

This piece comes to us from Kara Armano at Trout Unlimited. Their organization has run a series on hydrology across the mountain west states, Western Water 101, and this Q & A is specifically about what the ongoing drought in the American West means for fishing in the Colorado River Basin, as well as other states suffering a similar parched summer. Armano and TU have given permission for us to run this here. -Ed.
Environmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

Rainy season complicates full moon fishing this week

The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of June will give Florida’s freshwater anglers a fairly strong full moon week and a rainy season weather forecast. The full moon phase starts Tuesday and ends Saturday, with the full moon occurring Friday, one day after the lunar perigee and one day before the moon arrives at its weakest position of the month.
maplerivermessenger.com

Planning a Vacation to Mille Lacs? DNR Reminders Anglers of Walleye Fishing Closure July 1-15

Walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake are reminded that a two-week walleye fishing closure implemented to reduce hooking mortality, which is the percentage of fish that die after being caught and released will be in place from Thursday, July 1, through Thursday, July 15. Currently, anglers can catch and release walleye on Mille Lacs Lake in a catch-and-release season that lasts through Wednesday, June 30.
Hobbiesin-fisherman.com

5 Tips for Successful Shore Fishing

Shore fishing can offer some tremendous fish-catching opportunities, here are a few tips to maximize your time. I’ll admit I’m spoiled in that the region in which I live offers some of the best year-round freshwater fishing opportunities anywhere in the United States. Western New York is home to the eastern basin of Lake Erie, the upper and lower Niagara River, the latter of which empties into another Great Lake (Ontario), not to mention the countless tributaries, mountain streams and natural lakes that dot the map.