It’s easy to picture State Representative Jeff Thompson as a high school teacher. We learned so much in this episode. Thompson has been in the state legislature a long time. His tenure is like the third-longest and he’s on the Ways and Means Committee which votes on any bill with money attached to it. Here’s what this week’s class syllabus included: What is the mechanism with which the legislature is using to come back into session according to a recent bill? We learn what will happen should Gov. Holcomb win his court case against the legislature and this new law. We also learn how to amend the Indiana Constitution. Then we talk about time and zones and school budgets and money and taxes. Trust us, you will want to listen to this episode twice to absorb all the knowledge our former teacher lays down.