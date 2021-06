In the Church they consider that hitting the Pope Francisco it became a national sport for a sector of society. It doesn’t matter if what he said, did, or didn’t do is really what his critics attribute to him. What matters is criticizing him. Because “he’s a Peronist”, because “he’s a cheerleader”, because “he sabotaged Macri”, because “he contributed to Cristina’s return”. Ultimately, they conclude that a few of their compatriots they have it for the slap and that this is almost impossible to reverse.