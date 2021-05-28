SAD UPDATE: Missing Texarkana Man Found Dead

Texarkana, Arkansas Police responded to a call of an alleged shooting on Thursday night at approximately 9 PM in the 1600 block of Walter Street. According to a press release, police officers located 2 individuals who were transported to a local hospital, a third individual was then located at a local hospital. Evidence gathered at the scene from interviews with multiple persons involved leads police to believe that the shootings were the result of drug-related activities and that this incident was not an act of random violence. Everyone that was involved in the altercation was an adult and due to the immediate life-saving measures taken by the responding officers and medical staff of LifeNet and Wadley Hospital, the injuries to those involved no longer appear to be life-threatening. Texarkana Arkansas Police are continuing with the investigation and multiple arrest warrants will be issued.