Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

SAD UPDATE: Missing Texarkana Man Found Dead

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAD UPDATE: 5/27/21: We are sorry to report that Mr. Bolding's body was found late Wednesday afternoon inside his vehicle in a secluded part of Bowie County. Texarkana Texas Police report they "have no reason to believe that there was any foul play involved at all". Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

kkyr.com
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texarkana, TX
State
California State
County
Bowie County, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Texas Police#Ttpd#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Area COVID By-The-Numbers for June 16

Vaccines are very easy to find right now, most pharmacies and even some Doctor's Offices and Clinics are stocked, but if you're still looking, CHRISTUS St. Michael offers vaccines with the Spirit St. Michael Mobile Unit. For additional information, call 903-748-8573. Collom & Carney Clinic is now administering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up. No appointment is necessary.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Stolen Vehicles in Texarkana are Being Used for ATM Thefts

The Texarkana Arkansas Police is spreading the word to our community about recently stolen vehicles and what they are being used for. Recently Ford and Chevrolet half-ton trucks have been targeted at local hotels and apartment complexes. Once these types of vehicles are stolen, they have been used to target ATMs without the anti-theft crossbar attachments. There have been cases where a truck was stolen from our city and later used in another town to target an ATM.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

New Townhomes Addition to be Built in Texarkana Arkansas

If you've been traveling down Arkansas Blvd recently you may have noticed a sign that reads, Coming Soon! Well, great news because a much-needed top-quality new housing development is coming to Texarkana. Arkansas. TDC General Contractors is set to begin construction in the next 60-90 days on an all-new townhome...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Is Texarkana A ‘Hangry’ City?

The definition of 'hangry' is a situation in which your hunger actually causes you to be angry. Now the big deal for me is that what is causing the anger? Is it that where I want to go has the longest drive-thru line? Or maybe the place I want to go to is a little too expensive for my taste?
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Man injured in Texarkana Apartment Complex Shooting

Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to the Fox Creek Apartments, located at 4303 County Avenue on Monday evening June 7, after an alleged shooting at the apartment complex. After arriving on the scene officers discovered that a 22-year-old male was shot in the leg, and was sitting in a vehicle. The gunshot wound appeared to be on the upper right leg, the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
Wake Village, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Time To Clean Up That Lot in Wake Village

Remember the old Jeff Foxworthy joke; "If you've ever mowed your lawn and found a car - you might be a redneck." Well, if that happens in Wake Village, it could cost you a bunch of money, and I don't think that will lead to happy-go-lucky redneck humor. Wake Village...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Continue Shooting Investigation

Texarkana, Arkansas Police responded to a call of an alleged shooting on Thursday night at approximately 9 PM in the 1600 block of Walter Street. According to a press release, police officers located 2 individuals who were transported to a local hospital, a third individual was then located at a local hospital. Evidence gathered at the scene from interviews with multiple persons involved leads police to believe that the shootings were the result of drug-related activities and that this incident was not an act of random violence. Everyone that was involved in the altercation was an adult and due to the immediate life-saving measures taken by the responding officers and medical staff of LifeNet and Wadley Hospital, the injuries to those involved no longer appear to be life-threatening. Texarkana Arkansas Police are continuing with the investigation and multiple arrest warrants will be issued.
Texas StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

Texas Needs To Get Rid Of Vehicle Inspections

Texas needs to copy something that Arkansas has been doing for years, get rid of yearly inspections. Since we live in Texarkana we know that Arkansas doesn't require yearly inspections. Did you know that some states require an inspection for safety and emissions? Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Georgia, and Vermont are some of those states.