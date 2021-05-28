This Man Found A 2.2-Carat Diamond While Visiting A Park

As interest in one-of-a-kind timepieces continues to grow, watchmakers and jewelers alike are having fun modernizing bestselling models. To wit: London-based jeweler 777 has released a customized Rolex GMT-Master II set with 20 carats of brilliant-cut pave diamonds. These cover the model’s 40mm case and its Oyster bracelet, including the clasp. The watch, appropriately nicknamed “Ice Cold Pepsi”, features an eye-catching bezel set with orange and blueish-green fancy-cut stones in place of the standard ceramic. You’ll also find gems swapped in for each hour marker—except, of course, at 3 o’clock, where the signature Rolex date window is displayed.