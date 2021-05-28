This Man Found A 2.2-Carat Diamond While Visiting A Park

ESTIMATE: $1,500.00-$2,000.00. One ladies, vintage "Art Deco" style wristwatch electronically tested 14KT white gold, Case: 25 x 11mm with a hinged back, Case Back: space available for engraving, Flexible Case Lugs: set throughout with diamonds, Case Lug Terminals: set with diamonds, Crown: scalloped edge, Bezel: diamond set, Crystal: acrylic. Swiss Movement: Fifteen jewel mechanical stem wind, Signed Dial: Mu Du, Light Ivory color, pointed hands, indices, and numerals, Bracelet: Black double cord, Condition: G-5 Fine. Six inch length, adjustable. Containing: Forty-six prong set rose cut diamonds, approximate total weight of 46 Stones = 0.40 ct. Cutting style circa early 19th century. Graded in the setting. Clarity: SI-2 to I-2 Average. Color: G - I. Total Weight of Diamonds: 0.40ct. Total Weight of Watch: 13.23 grams. AIG Appraised.