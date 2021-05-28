AMD and Nvidia to Power Four ExaFLOPS Supercomputer

Intel’s incoming heavyweight gaming GPU has been shown off on Twitter, complete with an assertion that it’s going to be capable of some seriously smooth frame rates. Obviously at this stage, we can take any such claims with more than a few liberal pinches of salt – Intel is still very much building up a cloud of hype steam, as it were. But it’s good to hear that the Xe-HPG (high-performance gaming) GPU is shaping up to be a capable force, and to see an actual pic of DG2 (as the card is also referred to, being the sequel to Intel’s first discrete offering, DG1).