AMD and Nvidia to Power Four ExaFLOPS Supercomputer
The National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) this week announced its new supercomputer that will combine deep learning and simulation computing capabilities. The Perlmutter system will use AMD's top-of-the-range 64-core EPYC 7763 processors as well as Nvidia's A100 compute GPUs to push out up to 180 PetaFLOPS of 'standard' performance and up to four ExaFLOPS of AI performance. All told, that makes it the second-fastest supercomputer in the world behind Japan's Fugaku.www.tomshardware.com