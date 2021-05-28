Cancel
AMD and Nvidia to Power Four ExaFLOPS Supercomputer

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) this week announced its new supercomputer that will combine deep learning and simulation computing capabilities. The Perlmutter system will use AMD's top-of-the-range 64-core EPYC 7763 processors as well as Nvidia's A100 compute GPUs to push out up to 180 PetaFLOPS of 'standard' performance and up to four ExaFLOPS of AI performance. All told, that makes it the second-fastest supercomputer in the world behind Japan's Fugaku.

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

