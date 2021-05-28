Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Friday calendar 5-28-21

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article– May 28, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The May challenge is to invent an original board game for your family to play. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns branch, 112 Main St., or Pine Bluffs branch, 110 E. Second St. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.

