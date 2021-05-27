Filing Notices - OCRM - Cheryl Hay

Cheryl Hay has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to renovate the existing dock; updated dock will consist of a 4'x652' walkway with handrails; 12'x20' pierhead with a 10'x12' roof, sink, fish cleaning station, benches, and handrails; a ramp to a 15'x22' float; 3'x45' catwalk with handrails; and 12.5'x12.5' 4 pile boat lift with 14'x20' hip roof for private use, at 1 Broughton Road, Charleston, SC on Wappoo Creek. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by June 26, 2021. AD# 1941808.