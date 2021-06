The month of May has historically been a time to raise awareness about the risk of wildfires, and to help residents prepare for the upcoming fire season. This year, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team is leveling up the region’s preparedness efforts by introducing the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign, which will run from May through October, beginning with the message: “Is Your Home Ignition Resistant?” All of the counties in the Lake Tahoe Basin, along with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, have shown their support for the campaign via adoption of proclamations.