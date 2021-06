MILLVILLE — What was supposed to be another epic showdown between two of the best football programs in Utah’s 4A classification turned into a nightmare for Ridgeline. The Riverhawks were hungry to avenge their only loss of the regular season, but those aspirations took a big hit when standout quarterback Kaden Cox broke his leg in the second quarter on a very rainy November afternoon in Smithfield. Sky View ultimately pulled away for a 28-0 victory over Ridgeline in the semifinals of the state tournament en route to its second straight 4A championship.