Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

10754 Braden Parke Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for maintenance-free and one level living without compromising on space? This is it! This beautiful villa-style home is located in the 55 and over section of Braden Townes. Conveniently located near Rt 288 and Powhite, this three bedroomed home has all you need. Upon entering, you are greeted by fantastic open concept living. On the right, a custom kitchen with granite counters, under mount sink, upgraded refrigerator and pantry. Access to the laundry room, half bath and garage are located off the kitchen. The living area is generously sized, allowing for a spacious family room and eat-in dining area. The Florida room at the rear, has a wall of windows allowing for lots of extra light and makes a perfect office area! The primary bedroom is located off the living area for easy access and hosts a ceiling fan, large primary bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower w/seat, tiled floor and large closet. The second level offers two additional bedrooms for guests or second office and another full bathroom with tub/shower. Enjoy sitting on the patio in the private, fenced-in rear yard which is accessed from the Florida room and never worry about cutting your own grass!

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
State
Florida State
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.