10754 Braden Parke Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Looking for maintenance-free and one level living without compromising on space? This is it! This beautiful villa-style home is located in the 55 and over section of Braden Townes. Conveniently located near Rt 288 and Powhite, this three bedroomed home has all you need. Upon entering, you are greeted by fantastic open concept living. On the right, a custom kitchen with granite counters, under mount sink, upgraded refrigerator and pantry. Access to the laundry room, half bath and garage are located off the kitchen. The living area is generously sized, allowing for a spacious family room and eat-in dining area. The Florida room at the rear, has a wall of windows allowing for lots of extra light and makes a perfect office area! The primary bedroom is located off the living area for easy access and hosts a ceiling fan, large primary bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower w/seat, tiled floor and large closet. The second level offers two additional bedrooms for guests or second office and another full bathroom with tub/shower. Enjoy sitting on the patio in the private, fenced-in rear yard which is accessed from the Florida room and never worry about cutting your own grass!