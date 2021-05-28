Real American Men and the Liberal War on Meat

Yves here. I wish this post were a holiday spoof, but American politics increasingly resemble a nuthouse. Now that Biden conceded the right wing position that masks are oppressive by spinning being able to ditch them as freedom, the right has moved on to a new identity battle ground: meat, and in particular beef. Never mind that the new generation of meat-free burgers are apparently remarkably bovine-similar, including being not very healthy.1 Or that just about none of the agitators are hunters. You’d think getting men worked up about the coming war on penis-extender size pickup trucks would be a bigger deal.