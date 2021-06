Vaccinated residents in San Diego can win $50,000 cash, hunting rifles in West Virginia, and now, in Hawaii, a trip to Vegas and a year of Zippy's. This website is up and running for folks to enter to win a bevvy of prizes. The page also has a list of deals local businesses are offering to vaccinated patrons. One of those deals is a free pint of gelato with the purchase of two pints, from Il Gelato.