Build a Mute/Unmute Button for your Video Calls with a Raspberry Pi Pico and MicroPython #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By Takara
adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Grinberg made this mute/unmute button for all of us who still can’t remember to mute ourselves during video chats and meetings. I always have trouble remembering what is the Zoom keyboard shortcut to mute or unmute my audio, so I end up grabbing the mouse and clicking the button instead. While there isn’t really a problem with clicking, it feels inefficient, and that awkward silence while every other call participant is waiting for me to unmute and start speaking appears to last an eternity.

blog.adafruit.com
