Several of my friends live in this neighborhood and it is easy to understand why with its boundaries of Goldsborough St., Calvert, Lomax and Parris Lane and close proximity to The Country School, Rails to Trails and shopping centers east of Ocean Highway. There is a mix of housing types from single family houses between the bookends of the Cannery Square apartment complex and the townhouses along one side of Calvert Street. This Colonial style story and a half house is located on a wide street with ample room for guest parking and is shaded by towering trees. Some streets have alleys for parking access but this house’s single car garage at the rear of the property is a plus.