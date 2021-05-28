MM 5.28: Maryland tennis player Ayana Akli transfers to South Carolina

The Bowling Green Daily News reports a source as saying Western Kentucky will begin a three game series with South Carolina this coming season. The opening game will be played December 15th in Columbia, with a return game in Bowling Green in the 2023-24 season and the series finale at South Carolina in the 2024-25 season. The source also indicated the Hilltoppers will play in an early season event in Asheville, NC and host Louisville December 18th. WKU will also play Eastern Kentucky December 4th and play at Austin Peay this season. The latter two games were pushed back from last year due to the pandemic.