Traveling in 2021: How to make this summer more adventurous than the last

ST. LOUIS — The Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer, when you might have a vacation on the mind. Last summer plans had to look a lot different — so what does travel look like in 2021?. We consulted the experts: Dea Hoover, owner of Are...

Related
Travelmadison

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
Summit County, COGazette

Eating, drinking, hiking and more in Summit County: Local tips for your next summer adventure

KELLY HEPBURN — real estate agent, Breckenridge. • Where to start: I’m rolling down to Mom’s Baking Co. in downtown Breckenridge, grabbing a burrito and coffee to go. I just got a stand-up paddleboard so I’m bringing that down to Lake Dillon near the Frisco Bay Marina. Since we’re insane here, after my paddle and picnic, I’ll go take my mountain bike for a spin. Visitors like the Peninsula in Frisco, but my favorite trail is Nightmare on Baldy (in Breck).
Maine StateBangor Daily News

How to travel Maine like a tourist this summer

With summer travel around the corner, tourists will be arriving before we know it. But before they do, Mainers have an opportunity to enjoy the most popular regions of the state. From day trips to overnights, there’s so much to enjoy in Maine. Here are five ways to be a...
Environmentmandarinoriental.com

Seven ways to make your travels more sustainable

We explore how to reduce the environmental impact of your next trip, from changing your housekeeping preferences to electric vehicles and vintage shopping. You may well already be shedding unnecessary plastic from your life, and commute with a reusable coffee cup firmly in hand, or even dine with reusable bamboo cutlery. If so, you are in good company. Mandarin Oriental has made a commitment to abolish all single-use plastic across its hotels and resorts – and aims to achieve this by 2022. It’s an ambitious and far-reaching change, and one that guests can expect to see rolled out worldwide. And rather than being a case of ‘going without’, ditching wasteful and polluting single-use plastic also makes for, if anything, an enhanced luxury hotel environment. Who wouldn’t prefer the authentic, tactile materials of bamboo toothbrushes and glass water bottles to their disposable cousins?
Lifestylelakotatimes.com

Summer Adventures in Lakota Country

You can smell it in the air summer is here the birds, the grasses the sounds, it’s all in the beauty of spring and summer. One thing about South Dakota is you get to wittiness the seasons in full bloom. In Lakota Country the 4 seasons the 4 directions and the animals are all sacred and being in tune with each is so special. As a matter of a fact, you live here with the people you will be a part of the seasons and the activities that come with each of those seasons. Well summer is one of everyone’s favorite. Coming at us first we all know is the Powwows and being able to be at gatherings as we once did is going to be very special. Starting out the powwows is the veterans powwow June 10th through the 13th. Come see the beautiful Veterans powwow as we honor our Veterans. Also being able to come out again is looking good after a long year of pandemic social distancing. Some of but not all of the sacred ceremonies were stopped. People just couldn’t gather; however, it looks like this will be the summer the people all came back out. Keeping in mind to still be safe.
Appleton, WIspectrumnews1.com

Vacation mode on; summer travel expected to make major bounce back

APPLETON, Wis. — The weather is warming up and summer vacation is on everyone’s mind. This year, travel experts are seeing the heightened priority of getting out of town and spending time with friends and family. Erika Commisso is a travel agent based in Appleton, but with access to the...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Folo podcast: When, and how, we can travel to Europe this summer

If, when and how can Americans travel to Europe this summer?. We called on Tom Jenkins of ETOA, the European Tourism Association, and Suzy Schreiner, a travel advisor and owner of Azure Blue Vacations, to walk through the situation in Europe and the demand for travel there. It's important to...
LifestyleThrive Global

Why Traveling Makes Us More Creative

Traveling is a wonderful hobby for millions of people across the globe. This also provides various advantages to people. Here’s why traveling is important. The ability to move around from one place to the other place is the main virtue one can ever have. All humans and animals have been secured with this ability, but humans are always a step forward. We humans being, have an extraordinary virtue of seeing, experiencing, and learning from it, and this is exactly what makes our traveling more satisfying and enriching.
Travelknsiradio.com

With Summer Travel Soaring, Here’s How to Prevent Getting Scammed

(KNSI) – As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases fall, people are eager to travel this summer. “The demand for travel is high,” says Gretchen Winters, director of sales and marketing for Bursch Travel. “We are so busy. People want to get out; they want to start traveling for summer.”
TravelBismarck Tribune

Tribune editorial: Be smart when making summer travel plans

North Dakotans have caught the travel bug, which should be no surprise after being isolated for more than a year by the pandemic. The Memorial Day weekend saw people returning to the skies and roads after COVID-19 restrictions were eased and vaccinations became widespread. The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission has reported an increase in passenger boardings during the last three months compared to the same time in 2020. The numbers don’t match 2019 boardings, but they indicate a willingness by the public to ﬂy again.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Universal: How coaster designers put more bite into Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando wanted to add some teeth to Islands of Adventure theme park. That was the genesis of Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the dinosaur-driven roller coaster that officially opens Thursday. “We explored a few different areas, but became really obvious that it had to be ‘Jurassic,’ there’s so much energy around...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

More Than Half of Americans Plan to Check off a Wish List Destination for Their First Post-Pandemic Trip

MCLEAN, Va. - After a year of staying at home, Americans are returning to travel and making up for lost time by booking their dream vacations. According to a new survey conducted by Hilton, 59% of respondents plan to jump back into travel with a bucket list vacation they would not have considered prior to the pandemic. The survey analyzed the impact COVID-19 had on Americans' travel habits and determined their most sought-after wish list destinations. The top locations included international and domestic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, Eiffel Tower, Niagara Falls, Statue of Liberty, the Colosseum in Rome and the Las Vegas Strip.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Shares Tips and Inspiration to Make the Most of Summer Travel

CHICAGO – As the desire to travel and explore continues to heat up, Hyatt is sharing tips to help travelers satisfy their wanderlust this summer, from can’t-miss special offers and wellbeing-focused experiences, to planning a long-awaited family reunion. 1. Be a Savvy Spender. After a year at home, the pent-up...
Travelthriventfunds.com

How to travel on a budget

21 ways to cut your travel costs and see the world — 06/15/2021. There’s no need to break the bank to see new places. These 21 tips may help you save on getting there—as well as on food and lodging—on your next trip. The basics of cheap travel. 1. Drive...
Travelelmens.com

9 Ways To Cheap Travel For Students

During the academic year, most college students are cash-strapped and buried in textbooks. It’s normal. So, it seems hard to travel and enjoy the young years. But, there’s no better time to start traveling solo or with a company than your college years. And later on, become a travel blogger. However, thanks to budget-friendly facilities like hostels and campgrounds, advantageous exchange rates, and cheap good foods – it’s possible to travel as a student.
TravelWTOP

How to beat the post-pandemic travel boom and find last-minute deals

Restrictions are lifting, fears are easing, summer is here and pandemic cabin fever is breaking. That means travel is back. But it also means that places are booking up fast, and prices for flights are soaring. So is there any hope for finding a good last-minute travel deal?. Yes, but...
TrafficPost-Bulletin

Letter: Train travel an adventure in itself

The prospect of expansion of Amtrak passenger rail service between St. Paul and Chicago, with stops in Wisconsin, is very exciting to me and should be for others as well. Passenger rail is my preferred method of getting places and more options and service here in the Midwest would be good for everyone.