Traveling in 2021: How to make this summer more adventurous than the last

You can smell it in the air summer is here the birds, the grasses the sounds, it’s all in the beauty of spring and summer. One thing about South Dakota is you get to wittiness the seasons in full bloom. In Lakota Country the 4 seasons the 4 directions and the animals are all sacred and being in tune with each is so special. As a matter of a fact, you live here with the people you will be a part of the seasons and the activities that come with each of those seasons. Well summer is one of everyone’s favorite. Coming at us first we all know is the Powwows and being able to be at gatherings as we once did is going to be very special. Starting out the powwows is the veterans powwow June 10th through the 13th. Come see the beautiful Veterans powwow as we honor our Veterans. Also being able to come out again is looking good after a long year of pandemic social distancing. Some of but not all of the sacred ceremonies were stopped. People just couldn’t gather; however, it looks like this will be the summer the people all came back out. Keeping in mind to still be safe.