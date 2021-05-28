Traveling in 2021: How to make this summer more adventurous than the last

We explore how to reduce the environmental impact of your next trip, from changing your housekeeping preferences to electric vehicles and vintage shopping. You may well already be shedding unnecessary plastic from your life, and commute with a reusable coffee cup firmly in hand, or even dine with reusable bamboo cutlery. If so, you are in good company. Mandarin Oriental has made a commitment to abolish all single-use plastic across its hotels and resorts – and aims to achieve this by 2022. It’s an ambitious and far-reaching change, and one that guests can expect to see rolled out worldwide. And rather than being a case of ‘going without’, ditching wasteful and polluting single-use plastic also makes for, if anything, an enhanced luxury hotel environment. Who wouldn’t prefer the authentic, tactile materials of bamboo toothbrushes and glass water bottles to their disposable cousins?