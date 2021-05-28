Cancel
Opinion: Resort fees are fraud, should be illegal

By Freda Moon
SFGate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResort fees are fraud when your hotel looks out at a Carl's Jr. and a California traffic jam. May 28, 2021Updated: May 28, 2021 10:08 a.m. I’m staring out the floor-to-ceiling window of my extremely compact hotel room at The Line in Los Angeles. It’s my first trip since February of 2020, and just gazing over the rooftops of a city that isn’t my own feels like an adventure. I put on the slippers and ubiquitous hotel robe and pad around the tiny big-windowed space, feeling fancy. Then I fold myself into the king-sized bed of ironed sheets, like some kind of "Pretty Woman." But, laying there, I can’t sleep. There’s a smell, a stench, and no matter how hard I try to ignore it, I can’t.

