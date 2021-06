CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — On Tuesday, when Governor Wolf’s disaster declaration ended it put an end to ways restaurants and bars were able to stay afloat over the last year. Including the ability to sell mixed drinks to-go. Local bars and restaurants say they were blindsided as many geared up to sell cocktails to-go this summer. Jake’s Pub and Grill in Johnstown had special drink pouches and a menu ready for the occasion. Julia Distefano, a server at Jake’s, says when they started the to-go drinks back around Christmas they saw a big boost in sales since many people didn’t feel safe to dine-in and some still don’t.