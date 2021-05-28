'I Have Nothing To Lose' - Rockford Artist Is Living His Dream Full-Time
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and WNIJ is putting the spotlight on a Rockford artist who stuck with his passion, despite many obstacles. Bounsay Pipathsouk crafts images while sitting on a porcelain, water-filled object. It's not typical, but his toilet just happens to be one of the fixtures in his creative space. He said his bathroom is the perfect studio because its window lets in amazing light.