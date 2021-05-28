Rapping grandmothers filmed a Stop Asian Hate music video in San Francisco's Chinatown

A group of senior citizens isn’t the most likely to deliver a scathing Bay Area diss track, but hell hath no fury like an angry grandmother. Last week, the Grant Avenue Follies dance troupe released a video for “Gai Mou Sou Rap,” a song aimed at speaking out against the violence Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders face both in the Bay Area and across the country. The video has since racked up more than 15,000 views on YouTube and was shared on MTV's official Facebook account.