The Early Word: TDOT puts bridge ETA on a plate; Forum stays at 55%

Former chef Barton Seaver talks about the barriers to people eating more seafood and why Maine should embrace aquaculture. Through career waypoints that have spanned from acclaimed Washington D.C. chef to National Geographic fellow to sustainable seafood advocate to cookbook author, Barton Seaver has remained consistent in his mission: encouraging people to eat seafood. At the South Freeport home he shares with his wife and their two kids, Seaver practices what he preaches: he eats seafood for lunch and dinner most days of the week. Through his writing and advocacy, he wants to normalize fish as an everyday protein like beef or chicken, and his 2019 book, The Joy of Seafood, included more than 900 recipes to get seafood on more plates. “When America increases our per capita consumption of seafood, everyone will win,” Seaver says, “except maybe the beef farmers.”