As Gemini season begins to wind down, a solar eclipse is right around the corner — emphasizing communication, intellect, and learning new things. Since eclipses tend to coincide with powerful and transformative new beginnings or endings though, the energy that accompanies the eclipses isn’t always the most fun to work with. The good news is that this eclipse will be a lot lighter than the last one, since it’s conjunct the North Node, emphasizing growth, moving forward, and the start of a new chapter. Either way, the emotional meaning of the June 2021 solar eclipse is all about connecting with your feelings, and finding ways to communicate them. (Yes, even while Mercury’s in retrograde.)