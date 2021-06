This article is free, but to access more of our content, you can sign up for a no strings attached 28-day free trial here. Sustainable investment is growing quickly, in terms of interest, adoption, and assets. However, different individuals like different things. And the current complexity, confusion and lack of ideal implementations is limiting take up of responsible and sustainable investment by retail investors. To reach its true potential, sustainable investing needs to personalise its approach for retail investors, focusing on the topics they most care about.