In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage starting with the sounds of quantumVALLEY!. Words alone simply won’t do justice for the elation we’re all feeling as the gates for EDC Las Vegas officially open on October 22, especially after a year of worldwide panic and loss. Many of us thought that we would never be able to pick up the pieces but here we are, getting ready to converge once again, under the electric sky. To celebrate the homecoming we’re taking this week to deliver a playlist from each major stage, beginning with quantumVALLEY!