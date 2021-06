The Air Force’s highly anticipated Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the 6th-generation successor to the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, will be a multi-role platform, with at least two airframe variants optimized for different operational theaters. In addition to an air-to-air capability, the fighter is expected to engage targets on the ground, both at sea and on land. The two differing airframes will apparently be optimized for long-range and short-range operations.