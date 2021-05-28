New programs to greet kids this summer at Boys & Girls Club

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (BGCNC) is June’s Partner of the Month for the Littleton Food Co-op. Its mission is to provide a fun, safe, positive place for all children of the North Country, under the guidance of caring adults. (BGCNC) was founded in 2005 in response to the pressing need for aﬀordable, high-quality, after-school programming in the North Country. Because it is its policy to remain affordable, “BGCNC is one of the only afterschool options for most low-income families in our community,” said Co-op Community Outreach Director Becky Colpitts. “They have been able to enrich the lives of youth who often fall between the cracks of other agencies. By ensuring affordable access, the club provides a critical support system and safety net for low-income families.”