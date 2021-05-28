Cancel
Watertown, SD

New programs to greet kids this summer at Boys & Girls Club

Watertown Public Opinion
 19 days ago

As summer programming starts to ramp up, we are excited to offer two new programs at the Boys & Girls Club. Girls on the Run and Ultimate Journey are both about creating new experiences for members and helping them find confidence in new ways. Girls on the Run strives to...

Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Boys & Girls Club celebrates expanded building

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri had an open house and ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the expansion to its building at 317 Comingo Ave. The expansion, named the Debra and David Humphreys Family Unit, will allow for added programs and enrollment and increased safety for students. Friday's event was attended by dozens of community members, supporters and donors.
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Boys & Girls Clubs to operate community boating at Lake Quannapowitt

WAKEFIELD - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield is excited to announce that it will operate the Community Boating program at Lake Quannapowitt beginning on June 26, 2021. The club’s proposal was approved this week by the Town of Wakefield as a one-year agreement with the opportunity to renew for three years.
Boston, MAchelsearecord.com

Salesians Boys & Girls Club to Host Outdoor Fundraiser June 10

As things slowly get back to normal with more and more residents being vaccinated, the Salesian Boys & Girls Club staff have decided to move forward with their 12th annual spring fundraiser on June 10. Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the Salesian Boys and Girls Club...
Entertainmentlumberjocks.com

Offcuts Cheeseboard prize for the Boys&Girls Club competition day.

Offcuts Cheeseboard prize for the Boys&Girls Club competition day. My wife is the head gymnastics coach who is organizing the club competition, so as a fund raiser, my stash of wooden toys was raided plus a requested “Cheeseboard”.. Just goes to show, no scrap timber in my shed, just offcuts...
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Redlands offers summer tennis programs for kids and adults

Redlands’ Recreation Division will offer summer tennis classes for children age 4 and older and for adults, taught by Match Play Tennis Academy at Ford Park, 955 Parkford Drive. Match Play Tennis Academy has been operating in Redlands since 1980 and welcomes tennis players of all ages and ability levels....
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Boys & Girls Clubs Awarded Grant from Taco Bell Foundation

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte has just been chosen as Taco Bell’s official ‘Day of Giving 2021 Grantee’. The designation awards the local charity a total of $14,700 to support kids in our area achieving their dreams. The money will specifically go toward career readiness programs at the Clubs, providing teen members access to learning opportunities and other programs that inspire the next generation of leaders.
Charitiesantigojournal.com

Boys & Girls Clubs to hold golf and auction event

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods—Antigo will hold its Fairways for Futures golf and auction event today at Bass Lake Country Club in Deerbook. Golf prizes, raffles and an online auction are part of the fun. Angel Zimmerman, CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, said the...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Boys and Girls Club to study possible expansion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the help of a grant from the Hutchinson Community Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson is getting the chance to look into expansion. The grant is being used for a feasibility study to see if the organization can and should build a second facility. Plans would be to use the building for the elementary-age students leaving the current Shadduck Park building for the older students.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Local Wins N.C. Boys & Girls Club Award

Caitlyn Murray, who as education director of the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club spends much of her time working with club members and their school teachers, recently turned to a young fifth grader and asked, “Who’s your favorite teacher?”. “You are!” exclaimed the little girl with a bright grin,...
Littleton, NHCaledonian Record-News

Littleton Food Coop Recognizes Boys & Girls Club

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (BGCNC) is June’s Partner of the Month for the Littleton Food Co-op. Its mission is to provide a fun, safe, positive place for all children of the North Country, under the guidance of caring adults. (BGCNC) was founded in 2005 in response to the pressing need for aﬀordable, high-quality, after-school programming in the North Country. Because it is its policy to remain affordable, “BGCNC is one of the only afterschool options for most low-income families in our community,” said Co-op Community Outreach Director Becky Colpitts. “They have been able to enrich the lives of youth who often fall between the cracks of other agencies. By ensuring affordable access, the club provides a critical support system and safety net for low-income families.”
AdvocacyThegardenisland.com

Boys & Girls Club gets community help

Hawai‘iUSA Federal Credit Union’s Karen Shigemoto and Taylor Shigemoto look on Wednesday as the credit union’s Morgan Lopez explains check-security measures to Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i Lihu‘e Clubhouse members and staff during the credit union’s presentation of $5,000 to club. Dennis Fujimoto / The Garden Island. Hawai‘iUSA Federal...
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Boys & Girls Club To Hold BBQ Dinner

This year the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod will hold its annual dinner as an informal outside barbecue dinner with all the fixings on Thursday, June 17, from 5 to 7:30 PM at the Boys & Girls Club, 31 Frank E. Hicks Drive in Mashpee. This evening includes food, drink, live music by Ron and Mary Larivee, games, a silent auction, tours of the Kraft Family Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse, and a chance to play like a kid at the Boys & Girls Club.