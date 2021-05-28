Cancel
Chamber Spotlight: A message from the Food Pantry, Senior Center and Chamber of Commerce

Wicked Local
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent seven-week period, 11 beloved Brookline restaurants have each week supplied 50 ready-to-eat meals to the Brookline Food Pantry and the Brookline Senior Center for their clients. The restaurants were fully reimbursed for the meals provided, paid for by a grant initiated by State Sen. Cynthia Creem. The clients were thrilled by the delicious and nutritious meals, and the restaurants benefitted from the increased revenue.

