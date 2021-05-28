In the galleries: Images focus on the future of the planet

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. A group of 126 Nobel laureates and other experts on late last week called on the leaders of the G7 nations and the UN secretary-general to help put the global community on a path to establishing “a new relationship with the planet,” as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and faces a coming decade which will be “decisive” in determining whether the Earth remains habitable.