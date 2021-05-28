In the galleries: Images focus on the future of the planet
Some say the world will end in fire, but there are plenty of other options. Virginia artist Yuriko Yamaguchi portrays 29 possibilities, drawn from ancient myth and scripture, in the vivid watercolors of “Intium Novum: Humanity’s End as a New Beginning” at McLean Project for the Arts. (“Intium Novum” is Latin for “new beginning.”) The paintings illustrate Dutch scholar Mineke Schipper’s tellings of these stories, recently published in a book alongside Yamaguchi’s pictures.www.washingtonpost.com