This map lets you fly along the path of a drop of water from any place in the U.S.
If fertilizer runs off a farm in southwestern Montana, it could end up traveling more than 3,400 miles through streams and rivers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Missouri, and then down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, where it might end up contributing to a giant algae-filled dead zone. Plastic trash that lands in a stream in West Virginia might make a similarly long journey—around 3,000 miles—to the same place.