Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

This map lets you fly along the path of a drop of water from any place in the U.S.

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf fertilizer runs off a farm in southwestern Montana, it could end up traveling more than 3,400 miles through streams and rivers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Missouri, and then down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, where it might end up contributing to a giant algae-filled dead zone. Plastic trash that lands in a stream in West Virginia might make a similarly long journey—around 3,000 miles—to the same place.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Map#U S#Fly#Long Path#The Continental Divide#Usgs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
Related
Environmentwfxb.com

Experts Prepare for Wildfire Season as Droughts Reported in Western United States

The western United States is seeing one of the most dangerous and significant droughts in almost a decade. New data shows that four states including California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada are under drought conditions and overall drought is being experienced in 88% of the western U.S. Forecasters are concerned because the continued dry conditions could cause a particularly intense wildfire season. Yesterday, the Storm Prediction Center’s fire weather outlook was classified as ‘critical’ or ‘extreme’ across Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. ‘Exceptional drought’ conditions are the most severe category and cover over 26% of the west and nearly a tenth of the U.S. Around half of the country is also in abnormally dry conditions or worse. The Drought Monitor has predicted dry conditions will persist or expand in the west this month.
IndustryNewswise

Expert: The ‘silver bullet’ to the West’s water crisis lies not in Lake Mead but in what we feed our cattle

With water levels in Lake Mead dropping at an alarming rate, the western United States needs to look to other solutions to meet its water needs. That solution can be as simple as changing the way farmers fallow land, which can significantly reduce water usage while not seeing significant depreciation in economic activity, according to data scientist Benjamin Ruddell.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Predicting the spread of invasive carp using river water flows

For more than two decades, Duane Chapman, a fish biologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), has been chasing the spread of invasive carp, a family of fish originally from Europe and Asia, which individually are known as bighead carp, black carp, grass carp and silver carp. After their introduction to the U.S. in the 1970s by way of aquatic farms, they escaped into the Mississippi River and began to reproduce, causing widespread economic and environmental damage as they out-competed native fish populations for food and other resources.
WildlifeYubaNet

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Publishes Birds of Conservation Concern 2021

In continuing proactive efforts to protect migratory birds, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today released its Birds of Conservation Concern 2021 report. The publication identifies 269 species of birds that represent high conservation priorities for the Service and deserve proactive attention. This science will be used for cooperative research, monitoring and management actions that can directly or indirectly affect migratory birds with the help of international, federal, state, Tribal and private partners.
Industrytherevelator.org

3,000 Shipping Containers Fell Into the Pacific Ocean Last Winter

You’re right if you think you’ve been hearing a lot about container ships lately. One off the coast of Sri Lanka that was carrying 25 tons of nitric acid and other cargo suffered an explosion after containers caught fire on May 20 and burned for more than a week, littering the beaches with plastic pollution. And in March all eyes were on the Suez Canal, where a 1,300-foot-long container ship turned sideways and gummed up international trade with a six-day-long traffic jam. Maybe you’ve also had your shoes, bike or other online purchases delayed because of backed-up ports near Los Angeles.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Across US West, drought arriving dangerously early

Lakes at historically low levels, unusually early forest fires, restrictions on water use and now a potentially record heat wave: even before summer's start the US West is suffering the effects of chronic drought made worse by climate change. Eighty-eight percent of the West was in a state of drought this week, including the entire states of California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada, according to official data. In a particularly stark symptom of this trend, which is affecting more than 143 million Americans, Lake Mead -- the country's largest reservoir, lying at the border of Nevada and Arizona -- now stands at its lowest level since its creation in the 1930s. The lake, formed when the massive Hoover Dam was built across the Colorado River not far from Las Vegas, stands at just 36 percent of capacity, below even a record set in 2016.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Satellites capture startling images of depleting reservoirs that serve nearly 75 million Americans as West hit with dry conditions

New satellite images reveal how badly western US reservoirs have been depleted as a result of the mega-drought plaguing much of that region, impacting millions. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-2 satellite captured alarming images of the reservoirs stretching from California to Utah and up to Oregon this year, along with shots from 2020 that shows a dramatic decline in water levels.
EnvironmentKSLA

Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week

The tropics are expected to wake up toward the end of next week with development possible in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is highlight the southern Gulf with a 20% chance of tropical storm formation within the next three to five days. If a tropical storm forms, it will be named ‘Bill’.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Florida skies to turn orange as dust storm travels over from Sahara

Florida’s skies are set to be turned orange this week by a giant Saharan dust storm that has traveled across the Atlantic.The dust is part of 60 million tons of sand and mineral particles that are annually swept up off the African desert floor and pushed westwards across the ocean by winds.Weather experts predict that the cloud of dust is due to arrive in the Gulf of Mexico this week and will likely hit Florida on Wednesday.They say that when the sun is low to the horizon its rays have to travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere, creating...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

If You See This at the Beach, Don't Go in the Water, Experts Warn

Nothing defines summer quite like a trip to the beach. And while it's not summer yet, rising temperatures across the U.S. have many people already heading to sandy shores. But if you're planning a beach outing in the near future, there are some major safety precautions you need to know about beyond just packing sunscreen: Even the strongest swimmers should heed warnings about the dangers lurking in the ocean. In fact, experts say that if you see signs of one particular hazard in the water, you should hold off on going in—and no, we're not talking about shark fins.
California Statebiologyreporter.com

United States. The largest artificial lake is drying up, which is the source of water for 20 million people. “The Need for Divine Intervention”

Taiwan has been digging wells and planting clouds. Drought is another problem. This is about microprocessors [OKO NA ŚWIAT]. Lake Mead is located on the border between the states of Nevada and Arizona. The artificial water reservoir with an area of ​​640 km2 is 180 m long Km. Water Residents of the states of Arizona, California and Nevada benefit from it.
Wildlifekicdam.com

Scientists Researching if Sound Could Fight Invasive Fish

Okoboji, IA (Radio Iowa)– Sounds that are offensive to fish might be one way to combat invasive species. Scientist Marybeth Brey says the Acoustic Deterrent System is being researched on the Mississippi river this summer. Brey says DNR officials at Okoboji are especially interested in results of the experiment. So...
EnvironmentEast Bay Times

Extreme drought worsens in West, with ‘exceptional’ conditions covering more than 26% of the region

A very dry week with well-above average temperatures has worsened an already severe drought in the Western US, according to the US Drought Monitor. New data shows the entirety of four states are under drought conditions — California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada. Overall, drought is being experienced in 88% of the Western US as of this week. Scientists say persistent drought conditions in this region are being exacerbated by manmade climate change.