Explore Virginia: 'The Loop' brings Bedford walkers, joggers full circle with small-town charm along the way
It may not be on the official road signs into the town of Bedford, but "The Loop" is a commonly known outdoor destination among Bedford County’s walkers and joggers. With the scenic mountain backdrop of the Peaks of Otter along the route, the nearly 3-mile stretch connects Oakwood Street, Longwood Avenue, Peaks Street and Whitfield Drive with sidewalks regularly filled with pedestrian activity.newsadvance.com