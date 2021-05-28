President Sakellaropoulou Meets with EU Council President Michel
ATHENS -- President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou hailed the agreement reached on the digital certificate for travel in a time of Covid as "very important", during her meeting on Friday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The European Council's president is visiting Greece to mark the 40-year anniversary since the accession of Greece to the European Communities - the European Economic Community (EEC), the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) and the European Atomic Energy Community - which would later become the European Union.www.thenationalherald.com