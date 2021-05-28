President Sakellaropoulou Meets with EU Council President Michel

The European Union has agreed to lift restrictions on travellers from the US, enabling American tourists to enter the bloc.While the States joins the EU’s slim “white list” of countries from where residents will be allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status, the UK has still not been deemed safe enough to join the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Israel.Five other countries were also added to the “safe” tourism list alongside the US: North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan.EU members agreed to the additional countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted on 16 June.However, the...