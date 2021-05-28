Cancel
President Sakellaropoulou Meets with EU Council President Michel

By Athens News Agency
thenationalherald.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS -- President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou hailed the agreement reached on the digital certificate for travel in a time of Covid as "very important", during her meeting on Friday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The European Council's president is visiting Greece to mark the 40-year anniversary since the accession of Greece to the European Communities - the European Economic Community (EEC), the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) and the European Atomic Energy Community - which would later become the European Union.

www.thenationalherald.com
Charles Michel
Sakellaropoulou Meets Eu Council The European Council EEC ECSC The European Union The Recovery Fund The European Communities
Athens
Europe
Greece
