Yes, climate change is real! Climatologists and meteorologists have forecast worse conditions for the remainder 0f 2021 than the previous year. Drought in Western states will be deeper and they will be most prone to wildfires across wilderness and rural areas. California and Arizona are now in 100% drought conditions. Two wildfires in Arizona last week caused the evacuation of many in their path. The Telegraph Fire now covers 96 square miles with zero containment. Throughout the West many of the most severe areas affected are agricultural, leading to crop losses and resulting higher prices for food and hunger for those who can’t afford the increases. By mid-2020 6% of our states had severe to extreme drought, while 16% saw severe to extreme drought.