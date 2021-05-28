‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

The wait is dragging on for the next season of Stranger Things. Our last trip to the Upside Down came when Season 3 debuted on July 4, 2019, adding summer to the list of seasons that look good on Hawkins, Indiana. The very fun third season ended with a tantalizing mid-credits scene that had us all theorizing about what's to come. Since then, Netflix has begun rolling out new information about what to expect from the new season, but the more we learn, the more questions we have.