Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.

kdhlradio.com
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesArkansas Online

The one about mortality: Requiem for 'Friends'

Let me be very clear about this from the outset: I was never a particular fan of "Friends." When the show debuted, in 1994, I was deep into grad school, and spent my free time reading, writing, or lamenting one relationship or another. I only started watching it beyond sporadically toward the end of its run, after I had gotten married and had settled into something resembling domesticity.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About One Recurring Theme of Her 'Friends' Wardrobe

Jennifer Aniston seemed to poke fun at herself in an Instagram post about the Friends reunion special. Aniston shared a collage of photos of herself from her days on the show, all wearing a unique wardrobe item -- a sleeveless turtleneck sweater. She joined fans in wondering what the practical point of the garment was.
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

The 'Friends' Reunion Director Revealed Which Cast Member He Had to Win Over First

When Friends: The Reunion premiered on May 27th, it looked flawless. All the core cast members took part, it was full of guest stars, and the nostalgia level was off the charts. But director Ben Winston (who is also executive producer of The Late Late Show) told The Sunday Times on June 6th that making it all happen was definitely a process. And it all started with getting the original cast on board.
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

Friends: The Reunion is Sky One’s most watched show ever

Friends: The Reunion has broken viewing records for Sky One with 5.3 million watching the long-awaited cast reunion. The one-off special, available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, pulled in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history. The special was also one of...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Queens: 7 Quick Things We Know About Brandy And Eve's Upcoming ABC TV show

The '90s are back. Well not really, but it’s back for Brandy, Eve, and their fans as the R&B and pop artist and rapper make their way back to the TV world. The two women will be co-leads, along with Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez in Queens. The series by Zahir McGhee and Sabrina Wind was picked up by ABC in 2021. It’s bound to be one of the most anticipated shows of the upcoming TV season.
TV SeriesBBC

Netflix's Sweet Tooth: 6 things to know about the show

We should probably start with the antlers. The eye-catching promo image for Netflix's new eight-part fantasy series Sweet Tooth introduces its lead character Gus, a child who was born part-animal, part-human. The post-apocalyptic show, which is co-produced by Robert Downey Jr and adapted from Jeff Lemire's comic book series, depicts...
TV SeriesComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 Reveals New Cast Members and Characters

TV fans around the world are anxious to return to Hawkins, Indiana for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things. While we still don't know exactly when Netflix is planning to bring the series back, it has been revealed that there will be four brand new characters to meet when we do get to explore Hawkins again. During the third day of Netflix Geeked Week on Wednesday morning, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer joined the broadcast to announce four new characters and the actors that will be playing them.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Stranger Things 4: Cast, Trailer, Spoilers, and Everything You Need to Know About Season 4

The wait is dragging on for the next season of Stranger Things. Our last trip to the Upside Down came when Season 3 debuted on July 4, 2019, adding summer to the list of seasons that look good on Hawkins, Indiana. The very fun third season ended with a tantalizing mid-credits scene that had us all theorizing about what's to come. Since then, Netflix has begun rolling out new information about what to expect from the new season, but the more we learn, the more questions we have.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking The Open Approach To Plastic Surgery By The ‘Friends’ Cast

The Friends’ cast has been quite open about plastic surgery. Despite the horrific comments, we need to normalize it — and talk about it. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have not been seen on screen together for almost twenty years. The Friends Reunion is a long wait moment for fans. But the commentary was beyond the reunion itself.
TV Serieswomenandhollywood.com

Teaser Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Return for “The Morning Show’s” Second Season

Jennifer Aniston finds herself in the hot seat in a new teaser for “The Morning Show’s” second season, which sees Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) reckoning with their decision to go public about UBA’s toxic, misogynistic work environment. “There’s been a lot written about ‘The Morning Show’ and a lust for ratings that made even the worst behavior permissible. Do you feel that the important issues have been addressed?” a reporter (Julianna Margulies) asks Alex.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Courteney Cox Birthday Special: 7 Iconic Monica Geller Quotes That We Still Remember by Heart

Friends – a show that gave us six memorable characters, will always be a special show for everyone. Courteney Cox, who essayed the role of Monica Geller on the show, rose to fame because of this very character. The clean freak, the emotional mess, the talented chef, and the best friend we all wish we have, Monica was special for so many reasons. Cox essayed the role so flawlessly that fans cannot even imagine any other actor to ever have played it so well. Courteney Cox Birthday Special: Monica Geller’s Popular Quotes from Friends that Prove She Was Sassy AF.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Aniston Shows ‘Ridiculously Special’ Friend Courteney Cox Some Birthday Love

Always and forever! Jennifer Aniston praised her longtime friend Courteney Cox in honor of her 57th birthday on Tuesday, June 15. “Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial,” Aniston, 52, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair in the early 2000s when Cox was pregnant with daughter Coco Arquette. “Time flies when you’re having fun!”