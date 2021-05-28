Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Miles away: Painter Gregory Ferrand

By Michael Abatemarco
Santafe New Mexican.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people have just emerged from an elevator where five more remain, perhaps waiting for it to transport them to another floor. The paths of the foreground figures in the painting I’m Not Really Here (2019) diverge as each is bound for a different destination. They avoid eye contact. One of them gazes sullenly at her cell phone. Another, his eyes directed downward, raises the collar of his overcoat, perhaps due to a chill, and another, also looking down, adjusts the position of his fedora. They’re disinterested, detached, lost in the interiors of their minds. The same is true of the figures still occupying the elevator. One appears to be lost in thought as another one looks down, and another looks up. They don’t look at one another. They’re all avoiding any sort of interaction with the others in their midst.

