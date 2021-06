It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. This week there is a lot to go over with the Summer Game Fest providing a lot of announcements, along with CDPR making another mistake and Capcom getting into some legal troubles.